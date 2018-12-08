Ariana Grande en haar 93-jarige grootmoeder laten samen tatoeage zetten KD

08 december 2018

15u27

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Ariana Grande (25) en haar 93-jarige grootmoeder hebben samen een tatoeage laten zetten om haar succes te vieren. Voor Nonna, zoals Ariana haar oma noemt, was het haar eerste tatoeage.

Ariana nam de Woman of the Year-Award in ontvangst op het Billboard’s Women in Music-evenement. Na de ceremonie ging Ariana samen met haar grootmoeder Marjorie Grande naar een ‘tattoo shop’ om het succes van de zangeres met een tatoeage te vieren.

(lees verder onder de foto)

Nonna liet het woordje ‘Ciccio’ op haar ringvinger tatoeëren, een verwijzing naar het koosnaampje van haar overleden echtgenoot Frank Grande. Volgens Ariana had haar grootmoeder geen last van pijn tijdens het zetten van de tatoeage.

“Ik voel me goed”, zei ze droogjes tegen de rest van de familie, waaronder Ariana’s halfbroer Frankie en hun moeder Joan. “Jullie weten niet wat pijn is”, lachte ze de tatoeage weg.

Ariana liet zelf ook een nieuwe tatoeage zetten. De ‘Thank u, next’-zangeres liet een zon, een maan en wat sterren op haar linkerhand tatoeëren.