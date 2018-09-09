Ariana Grande breekt stilte over het overlijden van haar ex, Mac Miller MVO

09 september 2018

09u07 3 Celebrities Ariana Grande heeft voor het eerst gereageerd op de dood van haar ex Mac Miller. De 25-jarige zangeres plaatste een foto op haar Instagram van de vrijdag overleden rapper.

Op de zwart-witfoto kijkt Malcolm James McCormick, zoals de rapper in werkelijkheid heette, omhoog naar Ariana. De zangeres plaatste geen onderschrift erbij. De foto heeft inmiddels bijna zeven miljoen likes verzameld. Op het kiekje kan niet gereageerd worden. Grande zette de mogelijkheid uit om reacties te plaatsen nadat ze werd overspoeld door hatelijke opmerkingen van mensen die haar de schuld gaven van de dood van Mac.

Miller werd vrijdag bewusteloos gevonden in zijn huis. Toen de hulpdiensten arriveerden was hij al overleden. Vermoedelijk had hij een overdosis genomen. Hij is 26 jaar oud geworden. De rapper ging al langer gebukt onder problemen met drugs.