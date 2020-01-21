Another one: DJ Khaled voor tweede keer papa geworden LV

21 januari 2020

10u49

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities DJ Khaled en zijn vrouw Nicole Tuck zijn voor de tweede keer ouders geworden. De Amerikaanse hiphopartiest en producer deelde het blije nieuws dinsdag op Instagram.

“Another one”, of “nog eentje", zoals zijn bekende slogan luidt, schreef DJ Khaled bij een foto waarop hij de verloskundige een high five geeft. De 44-jarige artiest is vader geworden van een jongetje, maar de naam verklapte hij nog niet.

Het koppel heeft al zoon Asahd (3), wiens geboorte Khaled live op Snapchat deelde. De eerste kennismaking van Asahd met het grote publiek bleek kenmerkend voor zijn eerste levensjaren. Het jongetje vergezelde zijn vader meermaals op de rode loper, fungeerde als model op de catwalk en werd als producer vermeld op platen van DJ Khaled. Asahd heeft ruim 1,8 miljoen volgers op Instagram.