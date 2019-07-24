Anne Hathaway opnieuw zwanger MVO

24 juli 2019

22u12 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse actrice Anne Hathaway is in verwachting van haar tweede kindje. Dat nieuws deelde ze via Instagram.

Daar toonde ze een foto van haar babybuikje. “Nee, het is niet voor een film”, schreef ze erbij. Ze had het ook over vruchtbaarheidsproblemen, en stak andere toekomstige mama’s een hart onder de riem. “En even serieus: aan iedereen die moeite heeft om zwanger te geraken, weet dat het geen makkelijke weg was naar mijn twee zwangerschappen.” De 36-jarige actrice heeft samen met haar echtgenoot, Adam Shulman, al een zoontje van 3: Jonathan.