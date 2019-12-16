Anne Hathaway in alle stilte bevallen van tweede kindje LV

11u28 1 Showbizz Actrice Anne Hathaway (37) en echtgenoot Adam Shulman (38) verwelkomden in alle stilte hun tweede kindje. De twee werden gezien door paparazzi terwijl ze met hun zoontje Jonathan (3) en een draagmand naar de auto wandelden.

Het was al sinds begin november opvallend stil bij Anne Hathaway, die in juli bekendmaakte dat ze in verwachting was van haar tweede baby. Afgelopen weekend werd de actrice door paparazzi gespot met manlief Adam, zoontje Jonathan én een draagmand onder de arm. Die werd bedekt door een dekentje, maar naar alle waarschijnlijkheid lag daar het pasgeboren kindje van het koppel in. De kersverse ouders gaven officieel nog geen reactie, dus op de naam en geslacht van het kleintje is het nog wachten.

Hathaway was eerder dit jaar openhartig over haar zwangerschap, die niet vanzelfsprekend was. “Voor iedereen die te maken heeft met onvruchtbaarheid of moeilijkheden om zwanger te geraken, weet dan dat ook mijn zwangerschappen niet in één rechte lijn verliepen,” schreef de ‘The Devil Wears Prada’-actrice toen nog op social media.