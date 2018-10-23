Amy Schumer kondigt zwangerschap aan kv

23 oktober 2018

03u08

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Amy Schumer en haar man Chris verwachten hun eerste kind. De actrice kondigde het nieuws op opmerkelijke wijze aan. Ze deelde in een Instagram Story van een bevriende journalist haar aanbevelingen voor de midtermverkiezingen in de VS, en besloot de lijst met “Ik ben zwanger, Amy Schumer”.

Op haar eigen Instagram plaatste Amy een gephotoshopt kiekje waarop ze haar eigen hoofd en dat van haar man had geplaatst op de lichamen van prins Harry en Meghan Markle. In een verklaring aan de LA Times zei ze: "Chris en ik zijn heel blij en weten bijna zeker dat hij de vader is. Ik kijk er naar uit de komende tijd de strijd aan te gaan met Markle."

Amy en Chris trouwden afgelopen februari, enkele maanden nadat ze aan elkaar waren voorgesteld door de assistente van Amy, die de zus van Chris is. In juli dachten fans dat Amy een zwangerschap bekendmaakte toen ze op een foto naar haar buik wees. Ze liet later weten dat dat niet het geval was; ze wees naar haar jurk omdat die uit een kledinglijn kwam die ze op de markt bracht.