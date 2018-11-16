Amy Schumer kampt met zelfde aandoening als Kate Middleton: “Ik heb hyperemesis en het is verschrikkelijk” SD

16 november 2018

07u47

Actrice en comédienne Amy Schumer (37) is opgenomen in het ziekenhuis vanwege complicaties met haar zwangerschap. Ze ligt in het ziekenhuis in Texas, waar ze donderdagavond zou optreden. Het optreden is afgelast, maakte ze zelf via Instagram bekend.

“Ik lig in het ziekenhuis”, schrijft Schumer op Instagram. “Het gaat goed met me. Het gaat ook goed met de baby, maar iedereen die zei dat het tweede trimester beter is dan het eerste, houdt informatie achter. Ik ben nu nog zieker. Ik heb hyperemesis en het is verschrikkelijk.”

Hyperemesis gravidarum is een ernstige vorm van zwangerschapsmisselijkheid. Het is een aandoening waarbij men veelvuldig moet braken, wat onder meer kan leiden tot uitdroging en leverfunctiestoornissen. Ook Kate Middleton, de hertogin van Cambridge, kampte met de aandoening tijdens haar zwangerschap van prins Louis.

Schumer zou volgens TMZ al een tijdje last hebben van extreme misselijkheid. In april werd de actrice ook al opgenomen in het ziekenhuis vanwege nierproblemen.

Eind vorige maand werd bekend dat Schumer en haar man Chris Fischer hun eerste kind verwachten. De twee trouwden in februari.