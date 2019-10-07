Amy Schumer: "Ik was bang om opnieuw aan het werk te gaan na de geboorte van mijn zoontje” SDE

07 oktober 2019

19u15 0 Celebrities Het zwangerschapsverlof van comédienne Amy Schumer (38) zit er al even op. Na drie maanden ging ze terug aan het werk, en dat deed toch even pijn, klinkt het op Instagram.

Op de sociale netwerksite deelt Amy Schumer een foto van zichzelf met baby Gene. “Vijf maanden oud vandaag. Zoals alle moeders houd ik zoveel van hem dat het pijn doet. Ik voel me sterk en goed en alsof ik nog steeds een mens met interesses en ambities en doelen ben die ik graag wil halen", schrijft ze erbij. “Het voelt goed om opnieuw aan het werk te zijn. Ik was er zo ongerust over en was bang om terug aan het werk te gaan toen hij drie maanden oud was. En enkele dagen heb ik gehuild omdat ik hem zo miste. Maar het is vooral fijn om terug te zijn en deze pauzes geven me energie om een betere moeder te zijn en om onze tijd samen nog meer te waarderen.”

Gemakkelijk

Al beseft Schumer wel dat ze zich gelukkig mag prijzen dat zij en echtgenoot Chris op veel hulp kunnen rekenen. “Ik heb het een stuk gemakkelijker dan de meeste mensen, maar ik wilde mijn ervaringen toch delen”, schrijft ze.

In mei kreeg de comédienne nog kritiek toen ze twee weken na de geboorte van Gene al op het podium stond om een show te geven. Maar ze liet het niet aan haar hart komen en deelde een foto op Instagram waarop ze aan het afkolven was. “Ik stuur even wat liefde naar de moeders die me gisteren een schuldgevoel wilden aanpraten omdat ik stand up deed", schreef ze erbij.