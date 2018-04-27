Amy Schumer al dagen in ziekenhuis met "verschrikkelijke nierinfectie"
"Ik wil dit graag delen want dit is hartstikke sexy", grapt Amy bij foto's van haar in een ziekenhuisbed. De Amerikaanse vertelt ook dat ze niet bij de première van haar nieuwe film 'I Feel Pretty' in Londen kan zijn omdat dat nog niet mag van haar dokters.
Die wil ze wel allemaal danken. "Ik wil de dokters en stoere zusters ontzettend bedanken, net als mijn man, volgens mij heet hij Chris? Net als mijn zussen Kimby en Mol, die de hele tijd naast mijn bed hebben gezeten."
"Ik vind het heel jammer voor mijzelf dat ik dit reisje moet missen, want ik vind Londen en Europa echt geweldig net als de mensen en het eten", aldus Amy. "Maar ik moet mijn gezondheid op de eerste plaats zetten."
Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.
1 reactie
Anne Jacobs
En maar afzien. Heel veel sterkte meisje!