Amy Schumer al dagen in ziekenhuis met "verschrikkelijke nierinfectie" TDS

27 april 2018

22u46

Bron: ANP/INSTAGRAM 0 Celebrities Amy Schumer (36) heeft afgelopen week vijf dagen in het ziekenhuis gelegen. De actrice en comédienne was geveld door een "verschrikkelijke nierinfectie", zo laat ze weten op Instagram.

"Ik wil dit graag delen want dit is hartstikke sexy", grapt Amy bij foto's van haar in een ziekenhuisbed. De Amerikaanse vertelt ook dat ze niet bij de première van haar nieuwe film 'I Feel Pretty' in Londen kan zijn omdat dat nog niet mag van haar dokters.

Die wil ze wel allemaal danken. "Ik wil de dokters en stoere zusters ontzettend bedanken, net als mijn man, volgens mij heet hij Chris? Net als mijn zussen Kimby en Mol, die de hele tijd naast mijn bed hebben gezeten."

"Ik vind het heel jammer voor mijzelf dat ik dit reisje moet missen, want ik vind Londen en Europa echt geweldig net als de mensen en het eten", aldus Amy. "Maar ik moet mijn gezondheid op de eerste plaats zetten."