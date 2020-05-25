Amanda Bynes wil leven beteren en gaat voor diploma: “Ik ben weer op het goede spoor!” TDS

25 mei 2020

18u24

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Amanda Bynes (34) wil haar leven beteren. De actrice laat via haar Instagram weten dat ze gemotiveerd is om een bachelordiploma aan het Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles te behalen. In de toekomst wil ze graag een onlinewinkel openen.

Ook deelt de actrice details over haar therapie. “Ik leef nu een overgangsleven en heb doordeweeks therapie”, aldus Bynes. “Ik heb de laatste twee maanden in behandeling gezeten. Ik ben weer op het goede spoor.” Ook meldt ze dat ze nog steeds verloofd is met ‘haar grote liefde’ Paul Michael.

De afgelopen jaren kwam Amanda Bynes meermaals in de spotlights met wat ze allemaal uitspookte. Ze werd meermaals betrapt op dronkenschap achter het stuur en drugsbezit. “Amanda heeft hulp nodig, alleen beseft ze dat zelf niet”, klonk het. Het voormalige kindsterretje, dat dankzij tv-series op jeugdzender Nickelodeon een échte ster werd, werd brabbelend tegen zichzelf gezien in New York, ze gooide de meest bizarre berichten op Twitter en probeerde in een vlaag van verstandsverbijstering het huis van een oude dame in brand te steken.

En nog erger: ze beschuldigde haar vader valselijk van seksueel misbruik. Dit alles zorgde ervoor dat Amanda in de psychiatrie terechtkwam. Ze werd behandeld voor schizofrenie en een bipolaire stoornis. Toen ze uit de kliniek ontslagen werd, durfde niemand met zekerheid te zeggen dat Amanda Bynes echt genezen was. Volgens haar ouders - die alle beslissingen nu voor haar nemen - is Amanda nog altijd ‘een verwarde jonge vrouw’.

