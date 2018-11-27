Amanda Bynes spreekt voor het eerst over alle schandalen: “Het kwam allemaal door de drugs” TDS

Bron: Paper Magazine 1 Celebrities Over Amanda Bynes (32) is al heel wat inkt gevloeid. Het Disney-sterretje kampte de afgelopen jaren met zware psychische problemen, kwam meermaals in aanraking met het gerecht en liet zich verschillende keren opnemen in een afkickkliniek. Maar ondertussen heeft ze haar leven weer op de rails en onderging ze een hele transformatie.

Amanda Bynes was jarenlang een schim van de ooit zo knappe jongedame die in de ene komedie na de andere speelde. Zo was ze met Colin Firth te zien in ‘What A Girl Wants’, met Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’ en speelde ze met Zac Efron in ‘Hairspray’. Maar na haar laatste film ‘Easy A’ in 2010 stopte ze met acteren. Amanda verdween uit het openbare leven, waarna het al snel bergaf ging en alle problemen zich begonnen op te stapelen.

In het Amerikaanse Paper Magazine spreekt Bynes nu voor het eerst over die moeilijke periode. Ze vertelt dat de miserie begon toen ze zichzelf zag acteren in ‘She’s the Man’. “Toen die film uitkwam ben ik in een diepe depressie gesukkeld die bijna een half jaar geduurd heeft. Ik vond het verschrikkelijk hoe ik er als jongen (in de film verkleedt haar personage zichzelf als haar broer en gaat in zijn plaats naar zijn nieuwe kostschool, red.) uitzag, maar dat heb ik nooit iemand verteld”, aldus de actrice. Ze werd zich plots enorm bewust van haar eigen lichaam en uitstraling, en begon drugs te gebruiken om te vermageren en daarmee om te kunnen gaan.

Psychose

Amanda kondigde destijds haar showbizzpensioen zelf aan op Twitter. Nu onthult de actrice dat ze die tweet verstuurde toen ze in een psychose zat. “Weet je, ik was high en dacht: ‘Ik ben het allemaal zo beu’. Dus dan heb ik dat maar gedaan. Natuurlijk was dat heel stom, en dat zie ik nu ook in. Maar ik was jong en dom.”

Amanda kreeg door haar kuren stempels opgeleefd als “dit is schizofrenie” of “zij heeft een bipolaire stoornis”. Maar in het blad stelt Amanda dat dat niet het geval is. “Het is verschrikkelijk als mensen jou een diagnose geven wat zij denken dat je bent. Dat viel mij altijd zwaar. En als je iets ontkent en je vertelt hoe het echt zit, dan geloven ze je niet. Eerlijk waar, mijn gedrag kwam door de drugs. Toen ik daar vanaf was, werd ik weer normaal.”

Bynes, die nu studeert aan het Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, benadrukt dat ze nooit meer dat pad zal inslaan. “Ik ben klaar met experimenteren. Ik ben daar niet triest om en natuurlijk mis ik het niet. Ik ben beschaamd over hoe dat goedje mij heeft doen gedragen. Het was alsof er een vreemde entiteit mijn lichaam had overgenomen. Het was zo’n bizar gevoel.”

Zo zag Amanda Bynes eruit toen ze flink wat rel schopte: