Amanda Bynes mag niet trouwen van haar familie: "Ze heeft daar zelf geen zeggenschap meer over"

21 februari 2020

13u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Amanda Bynes kondigde recent haar verloving aan en daarmee leek ze eindelijk op het goede pad terecht te zijn gekomen. Maar nu onthult TMZ dat haar familie een wettig huwelijk met man en macht zal tegenhouden.

Bynes’ moeder is namelijk de curator van de voormalig actrice. Lynn Bynes werd in 2014 benoemd tot bewindvoerder van haar dochter, die door mentale problematiek in een psychiatrische instelling zat. De actrice was onzorgvuldig met geld en was ‘een risico voor zichzelf en de mensen om haar heen’. Nu gaat het beter met Amanda, maar zonder de toestemming van haar bewindvoerder kan Bynes niet in het huwelijksbootje stappen. En de familie is niet van plan om de bruiloft door te laten gaan. Ze hebben de verloofde van Amanda nog nooit ontmoet en ook zijn ze niet onder de indruk van de verlovingsring die hij haar heeft gegeven. Die bleek Amanda’s verloofde namelijk gekocht te hebben op Amazon voor een spotprijs.

Amanda en haar verloofde ontmoetten elkaar bij Anonieme Alcoholisten, waar ze allebei in behandeling waren. De actrice lijkt de laatste maanden aan de beterende hand te zijn na een aantal chaotische jaren. Tijdens die periode kwam ze vooral in het nieuws door haar mentale problemen.

Verloving

De voormalige Nickelodeon-ster deelde op Instagram een foto van haar verlovingsring. “Verloofd met de liefde van mijn leven”, schreef Amanda erbij. Het ging om ene Paul Michael, die ze in een andere post “een ongelofelijk knappe man” noemde.

De Amerikaanse, die in 2010 haar laatste acteerjob had, werd jaren geleden gediagnosticeerd met een bipolaire stoornis en verbleef in meerdere klinieken. Ook worstelde ze met verslavingen. Haar problemen kwamen veelvuldig in het nieuws, vooral omdat Amanda geregeld vreemde berichten op Twitter plaatste. Zo hield ze onder meer tirades over Drake, met wie ze een haat-liefdeverhouding had.

De laatste maanden lijkt het stukken beter te gaan met de actrice. Ze studeerde vorig jaar af aan een mode-opleiding en zou zich vooral richten op haar gezondheid.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) op 21 feb. 2020 om 04:29 CET