Alanis Morissette zwanger van derde kind SD

26 maart 2019

07u49

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Alanis Morissette (44) heeft maandag bekendgemaakt dat ze opnieuw in verwachting is. De zangeres heeft al een zoon en een dochter met haar echtgenoot Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway (38).

De ‘You Oughta Know’-zangeres maakte het blijde nieuws maandag bekend met een zwart-witfoto op Instagram. Daarop is te zien hoe ze in een microfoon zingt, maar ook hoe haar buikje al goed zichtbaar is. Ze schreef erbij: “Zo veel nieuwigheden! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

In mei 2010 trouwde Morissette met rapper Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway. Op 25 december van dat jaar kregen ze een zoon, Ever Imre, en zes jaar later, in juni 2016, kreeg het koppel nog een dochter, Onyx Solace. De zangeres had beide keren last van een post-partumdepressie, zo vertelde ze aan PEOPLE. “Er zijn dagen dat ik zo verzwakt ben dat ik nauwelijks meer kan bewegen”, vertelde de Grammy-winnares destijds. “Als kind beeldde ik me in dat ik kinderen zou hebben en met een geweldige partner zou samenzijn. Dit is iets dat ik helemaal niet voorzien had.” Toch communiceerde ze heel open over haar worsteling met PPD. “Het stigma blijft. Er is een soort van oogcontact dat ik maak met vrouwen die ook een post-partumdepressie hebben meegemaakt, waar we heel stil communiceren: ‘Oh mijn god, ik hou van je. Het spijt me zo.’”

Wanneer het derde kindje van Morissette geboren zal worden, is niet geweten.