Al deze sterren doneerden miljoenen dollars om bosbranden in Australië tegen te gaan MVO

07 januari 2020

10u00 0 Celebrities De bosbranden in Australië blijven vreselijke schade toebrengen aan de fauna en flora van het land. De branden hebben tot nu toe zeker 24 levens geëist, meer dan duizend huizen zijn verwoest en er zijn zo’n 500 miljoen dieren omgekomen. Overal ter wereld wordt geld ingezameld voor hulpverlening, en ook celebrities schieten te hulp met grote bedragen.

De Australische acteur Chris Hemsworth heeft beloofd om, samen met zijn familie, 1 miljoen dollar te zullen doneren, om brandweermannen te helpen bij het bestrijden van de bosbranden in Australië. De 36-jarige acteur, onder meer bekend van zijn rol als Thor in de gelijknamige superheldenfilm, kondigde zijn gulle gift aan op Instagram. In een video roept hij anderen op zijn voorbeeld te volgen.

“Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal op een of andere manier kunnen bijdragen”, schrijft hij. “Iedere dollar telt. Het geld gaat direct naar de brandweerlieden, de mensen in de frontlinie, de mensen die hebben geleden en de gemeenschappen die onze steun zo vreselijk hard nodig hebben.”

De oproep van Australiër kwam vlak na het bericht dat zijn landgenote Celeste Barber intussen 40 miljoen dollar heeft opgehaald. Steeds meer bekende artiesten geven geld aan de brandweerlieden die de bosbranden in Australië proberen te blussen.

Pink - 500.000 dollar (447.195 euro)

Ook Pink heeft 500.000 dollar gedoneerd aan de brandweerlieden. “Ik ben geschokt door wat er op dit moment in Australië gebeurt met de gruwelijke bosbranden,” schreef ze op sociale media. “Ik stel 500.000 dollar beschikbaar voor de lokale brandweerlieden die zo hard aan het front vechten.”

Op Instagram plaatste de zangeres niet veel later een lijstje met de gegevens van een aantal organisaties die zich inzetten voor de brandweerlieden in Australië.

Nicole Kidman - 500.000 dollar (447.195 euro)

Actrice Nicole Kidman, ook afkomstig uit Australië, deelde datzelfde lijstje op haar Instagram-pagina. “De steun, gedachten en gebeden van onze familie zijn bij iedereen die slachtoffer werd van de bosbranden in Australië”, schrijft ze. Samen met haar man, Keith Urban, doneerde ze een half miljoen dollar.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - veilt haar Golden Globes pak

Golden Globe-winnares Phoebe Waller-Bridge vertelde in een persconferentie, die vlak na haar winst plaatsvond, dat ze haar outfit van de avond zou veilen. Het gaat om een pak van Ralph & Russo, dat een flinke duit waard is. De opbrengst gaat volledig naar de hulpverleningsorganisaties in Australië.

Rebel Wilson - 100.000 dollar (89.439 euro)

De Australische actrice Rebel Wilson pakte het anders aan. Zij deed mee aan een veiling voor het goede doel, en liet haar fans bieden op twee lunches met haar. Die veiling bracht 100.000 dollar op. Daarnaast spoort ze haar volgers op sociale media aan om geld te doneren.

Russel Crowe - 105.000 dollar (93.000 euro)

Acteur Russel Crow, die geboren werd in Nieuw-Zeeland maar opgroeide in Australië, ging zijn donaties persoonlijk afgeven. In november deelde hij al een selfie met het hoofd van een lokale brandweer-organisatie. “Dus... Ik ben mijn 19 cheques gaan afgeven aan RFS-kapitein John Lardner. In totaal 105.000 dollar, omdat ik blijkbaar niet kan tellen, maar iets meer is ook goed, he.”

Crowe was zondagnacht niet aanwezig bij de Golden Globes, omdat hij thuis was bij zijn familie in Australië. Hij gaf wel een emotionele speech mee, die Jennifer Aniston mocht voorlezen. “We mogen niét vergeten dat de ramp in Australië wordt veroorzaakt door klimaatverandering. We moeten nú reageren, en ons baseren op de wetenschap. We moeten groene energie gaan gebruiken, en we moeten respect tonen voor onze planeet. Alleen op die manier hebben we nog een toekomst.”

Hillary Duff - onbekend bedrag

De ‘Lizzie McGuire’-actrice voelde zich naar eigen zeggen schuldig. “Omdat wij hier van onze huwelijksreis in Zuid-Afrika aan het genieten zijn, terwijl er bossen branden in Australië. Wij zijn gezegend met geluk en gezondheid terwijl er zo’n vreselijke dingen gebeuren met andere mensen. Meer dan 14,7 miljoen hectaren aan land zijn verwoest. Dat is een verschrikkelijk getal. Een half miljard dieren zijn dood. Levend verbrand. Mijn echtgenoot, Mathew Koma, en ik zijn een bedrag aan het bepalen waarbij we ons goed voelen. Dat zullen we doneren aan de lokale brandweer.”

Ellen Degeneres - Onbekend bedrag aan 3 organisaties

Talkshowpresentator Ellen Degeneres heeft naar eigen zeggen een paar grote bedragen gedoneerd aan drie verschillende organisaties. “Vele mensen horen nu pas over de bosbranden in Australië, maar eigenlijk is dit probleem al van september aan de gang. Het is hoogtijd dat we samenwerken en hen een hart onder de riem steken.” Ze deelde daarbij ook een lange lijst van mogelijke organisaties om aan te doneren. “Het is voor ons onmogelijk om de schaal van deze vernieling in te schatten. Je kan de branden zelfs zien vanuit de ruimte. Ik heb al drie keer gedoneerd, en ik hoop dat jullie hetzelfde doen.

Selena Gomez - onbekend bedrag

Zangeres Selena Gomez reageerde op de bosbranden via Twitter. “Ik ben compleet kapot van dit nieuws”, schrijft ze. “Ik bid voor alle slachtoffers en voor de eerste-hulpverleners. Ik ga doneren en ik hoop dat jullie overwegen om hetzelfde te doen, als dat mogelijk is.” Ze deelde daarbij een link naar een organisatie die hulpverlening voorziet in Australië.

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG Selena Gomez(@ selenagomez) link

Kacey Musgraves - onbekend bedrag

Zangeres Kacey Musgraves wist niet wat haar overkwam toen ze het slechte nieuws hoorde. “Dit is verschrikkelijk”, reageerde ze op Twitter. “Ik ben volledig overweldigd. Hoe kan ik helpen?” Haar Twitter volgers legden vervolgens uit waar en hoe ze kon doneren. “Bedankt iedereen”, schreef ze kort daarna op sociale media. “Ik heb net een bedrag geschonken.”