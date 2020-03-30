Al 20 jaar getrouwd, maar nu ziet Catherine Zeta-Jones pas haar huwelijksfoto’s BDB

30 maart 2020

12u43

Bron: Metro UK 0 Celebrities De trouwfoto’s van Catherine Zeta-Jones (50) en Michael Douglas (75) hebben geen prominente plaats in het stulpje van het acteurskoppel. Dat blijkt uit een interview waarin de actrice vertelt dat ze pas recent de kiekjes van haar huwelijk gezien heeft.

Zeta-Jones en Douglas stapten in 1999 in het huwelijksbootje. Tijdens een poepchique ceremonie in het Plaza Hotel in New York gaven ze elkaar het jawoord in aanwezigheid van onder andere Brad Pitt en Sean Connery. Het feest zou zowat 1,5 miljoen dollar (1,35 miljoen euro) gekost hebben. Dat geld recupereerden ze wel grotendeels, want de twee verkochten hun trouwfoto’s voor 1 miljoen dollar (904.000 euro) aan OK! Magazine.

Die huwelijkskiekjes bekeek Catherine echter nooit. “Ik heb er nooit een album van gemaakt”, vertelt de actrice in The Mail on Sunday. “Zo’n drie weken geleden contacteerde de fotograaf me en toen pas zag ik voor het eerst alle trouwfoto’s. Het was een heerlijke dag. We feestten tot 6 u ‘s morgens. Ik had geen idee hoe laat het was. Het leek wel op een wilde nacht in Vegas. Plots was de pianist weg en dan heb ik maar zelf muziek gespeeld.”