Aftellen naar Halloween: in deze 7 celebs kan je je makkelijk last minute verkleden

29 oktober 2018

Audrey Hepburn

Geen grotere klassieker dan ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’, zowel in de filmwereld als op gebied van kostuums. Met een zwarte jurk en witte kralen ben je gesteld. Of een lang wit hemd met een slaapmaskertje, dat kan natuurlijk ook.

K3

Voor wie écht heel snel wil zijn en het niet erg vindt om een kostuum te gaan kopen in plaats van het zelf te maken, is K3 de perfecte oplossing. De regenboogjurkjes zijn er zowel in kindermaten als voor volwassenen.

Miley Cyrus uit ‘Wrecking Ball’

Zin in iets simpels, maar toch gedurfd? Dan haal je gewoon je beste witte short en witte crop-top uit de kast. Een paar dotjes in je haren en kijk, je bent in een mum van tijd Miley Cyrus uit haar emotionele clip ‘Wrecking Ball’.

Taylor Swift

Een grote, zwarte hoed, een zonnebril, een gestreept T-shirt en een handig knipwerkje uit karton: in een handomdraai een origineel kostuum gebaseerd op het ‘1989'-album van La Swift.

Lady Gaga en Bruno Mars

Een rode pyjama met een gouden ketting en een pet, of een zwarte legging en t-shirt met een papieren kroon: Bruno Mars en Lady Gaga zijn van de partij!

David Bowie

Wie zich liever bezighoudt met make-up dan met kleren, kan altijd gaan voor de iconische David Bowie-look. Afwerken met een lederen vestje en de meest kleurrijke stukken uit je kast, en klaar is kees.