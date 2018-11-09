Afscheid na 18 jaar: topmodel Adriana Lima voor het laatst als ‘Angel’ Redactie

09 november 2018

07u34

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Het Braziliaanse topmodel Adriana Lima heeft haar vleugels als ‘angel’ voor het Amerikaanse lingeriemerk Victoria’s Secret afgedaan. Na achttien jaar liep ze gisterenavond in New York voor het laatst over de catwalk tijdens de Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Beste Victoria. Bedankt dat je me de wereld hebt laten zien, je geheimen hebt gedeeld en - het belangrijkste - dat je me niet alleen vleugels hebt gegeven maar me ook hebt laten leren vliegen”, schreef Adriana op haar Instagram-account, waarbij ze ‘de beste fans in de wereld’ ook een hartje stuurde.

De 37-jarige Adriana liep in het evenementencentrum Pier 94 in New York voor de achttiende keer mee in de Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, ’s werelds meest bekeken modeshow. De Braziliaanse was twintig jaar verbonden aan Victoria's Secret.

Geëmotioneerd en met de handen op haar hart zette ze haar laatste passen op de catwalk, terwijl de lange witte ‘engelenvleugels’ zachtjes opwaaiden. Het publiek juichte voor de moeder van twee dochters, Valentina en Sienna, die beiden aanwezig waren bij het afscheid. Ondertussen klonken de klanken van Fatboy Slims Praise You en werd op grote schermen een video-eerbetoon aan Adriana afgespeeld, waarin ze ‘de grootste engel aller tijden’ werd genoemd.

“Aan het begin van mijn carrière dacht ik dat ik met de jaren wel minder nerveus zou worden’’, zei de Braziliaanse met de blauwe ogen voor de show tegen journalisten. “Maar nee, ik ben nu nog net zo nerveus als voor mijn eerste show voor Victoria’s Secret.”

Ze deelde de catwalk met bekende collega-angels als Kendall Jenner, Candice Swanepoel en de zussen Bella en Gigi Hadid.