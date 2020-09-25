Afrojack stapt dit weekend in het huwelijksbootje aan het Italiaanse Comomeer JVE

25 september 2020

14u40

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De Nederlandse DJ Afrojack (33) gaat dit weekend trouwen met zijn Italiaanse partner, Elettra Lamborghini (26). De ceremonie zal zaterdag plaatsvinden bij het idyllische Comomeer.

Afrojack vroeg zijn vriendin eind vorig jaar ten huwelijk. “Mensen zeggen wel eens: als het de juiste persoon is, voel je dat. Ik voel het al, dit is voor altijd”, liet Elettra toen weten via sociale media. En dit weekend is het effectief zover: de twee stappen in het huwelijksbootje aan het Comomeer in Italië.

Op Instagram deelt de bruid in spe al een foto van het bruidsboeket, bestaande uit witte en lila margrietjes. "Het wordt prachtig en ik kan niet wachten," schreef ze erbij. Elettra Lamborghini, erfgenaam van het Italiaanse sportautomerk, zal waarschijnlijk meerdere jurken dragen op de bruiloft. "Een hele klassieke bruidsjurk, en hippere trouwjurk, en een hele bijzondere voor de afterparty," vertelt ze.

