Adele en Jennifer Lawrence achterna: ook van deze celebs had niemand verwacht dat ze BFF’s zijn
Vorige week vrijdag werd de homobar Pieces in New York ‘opgeschrikt’ door ‘The Hunger Games’-actrice Jennifer Lawrence en ‘Hello’-zangeres Adele. Het duo kwam er onaangekondigd samen feesten. De aanwezige holebi’s gingen volledig uit hun dak en deelden de gekste filmpjes van de twee sterren op sociale media. Opvallend was dat heel wat fans deelden dat ze geen idee hadden dat Adele en J-Law beste vriendinnen waren. Maar Jennifer en Adele blijken niet de enige onverwachte BFF’s in Hollywood te zijn...
Mel B & Kim Kardashian
Mel B en Kim Kardashian zijn allebeide graag geziene figuren in de Amerikaanse roddelpers, maar toch worden de twee nooit in één adem genoemd. Heel wat mensen zijn dan ook niet op de hoogte van de vriendschap tussen deze sterren. Nochtans was het Kim die Mel B wegwijs maakte in Los Angeles toen de Spice Girl in 2012 besliste om te verhuizen naar de zonnige stad. In 2013 was Mel B ook één van de gasten op de exclusieve ‘baby shower’ van Kim. De gelegenheid was zelfs zo exclusief dat heel wat van Kims dichte kennissen niet uitgenodigd werden. Dat Mel B wel op de gastenlijst stond, bewijst hoe close de twee celebrities zijn.
Priyanka Chopra & Meghan Markle
Priyanka Chopra, die bij ons vooral bekend is als de vrouw van zanger Nick Jonas, en hertogin Meghan Markle zijn al jarenlang de beste vriendinnen. Nu Meghan een belangrijk figuur aan het Britse hof is, worden de twee BFF’s amper nog samen gespot. Maar dat wil niet zeggen dat de actrices geen vriendinnen meer zijn. Ze slagen er gewoon steeds weer in om de paparazzi te snel af te zijn. Nu Meghan niet meer geïnterviewd mag worden, durven tv-presentatoren wel eens via Priyanka naar antwoorden te hengelen. Maar zoals het een vriendin beaamt, respecteert ze steeds de privacy van de hertogin. Al dat neemt niet weg dat ze haar ‘bestie’ steevast verdedigt. Wanneer Meghan “de geliefde van prins Harry” genoemd wordt, hamert Priyanka er steeds weer op dat Meghan haar eigen persoon is. “Ze is een succesvolle actrice en heeft zelf heel wat verwezenlijkt”, klinkt het. De Bollywood-actrice was vanzelfsprekend ook te gast op het huwelijk van Harry en Meghan.
Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox
Veel foto’s van deze vriendschap bestaan er niet, maar dat Ed Sheeran en actrice Courteney Cox beste maatjes zijn, is wel een feit. De 54-jarige actrice, die vooral bekend werd als Monica Geller in ‘Friends’, liet de 28-jarige singer-songwriter maandenlang gratis in haar tweede verblijf logeren. De rosse Brit maakte van zijn logement in de chique villa in Malibu gebruik om aan zijn muziek te werken. De vriendschap had voor Courteney gelukkig ook leuke voordelen. Zo stelde Ed haar voor aan haar huidige partner, Snow Patrol-muzikant Johnny McDaid.
Blake Lively & Taylor Swift
Dat Taylor Swift een hele resem bekende vrienden heeft, is geweten. Onder anderen Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss en Gigi Hadid worden tot haar ‘squad’ (vriendengroep, nvdr.) gerekend. Maar Taylor heeft ook een hele goede band met de 31-jarige actrice Blake Lively. De twee gingen al samen op reis naar Australië, waar ze vrolijk met koala’s knuffelden en in het verleden feliciteerden ze elkaar ook publiekelijk met lange, zeemzoete boodschappen op sociale media. Taylor was bovendien één van de weinige celebs die uitgenodigd was op de ‘baby shower’ van Blake en enkele maanden geleden vierden ze oudejaarsnacht nog samen.
Orlando Bloom & Justin Theroux
Hoe Orlando Bloom en Justin Theroux elkaar hebben leren kennen, weet niemand echt zeker. Fans speculeren dat hun ex-partners Miranda Kerr en Jennifer Aniston de heren aan elkaar voorgesteld hebben. Het kwartet werd dan ook vaak samen gespot op feestjes, waar ze maar al te graag voor de camera’s poseerden. De relatiestatus van de twee mannen is dan wel gewijzigd (Orlando is verloofd met Katy Perry en Justin is volgens de laatste geruchten single, nvdr.), aan hun vriendschap is niets veranderd. De twee werden al vaak gespot bij motorwinkels. Dat is volgens bronnen hun grootste passie.
Eminem & Elton John
Ook Eminem en Elton John zijn de beste vrienden. Elton John hielp Eminem bij het overwinnen van zijn drugsproblemen én verdedigde hem tegen critici die de rapper homofoob noemden. Je ontdekt alles over hun vriendschap in onderstaande video.
