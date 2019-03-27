Adam Lambert bevestigt relatie met model KD

Adam Lambert (37) heeft bevestigd dat hij een relatie heeft met model Javi Costa Polo. De zanger deelde op Instagram een paar foto's van hem en zijn nieuwe vriend.

Een nieuwsgierige volger vroeg zich af of Adam de relatie met de kiekjes officieel bevestigde. "Lieverd, we zijn al maanden officieel", reageerde de zanger hierop. Adam deelde ook een foto waarop te zien is dat Javi hem vergezelde tijdens de uitreiking van de Oscars vorige maand. Eerder had de 37-jarige zanger een relatie met de Finse realityster Sauli Koskinen.