Actrices ‘La Casa De Papel’ en ‘Game Of Thrones’ besmet met coronavirus BDB

19 maart 2020

08u34

Bron: Metro UK 4 Celebrities De Spaanse Itziar Ituño (45), bekend van haar rol als Raquel Murillo in de Netflix-hitserie ‘La Casa De Papel’, is besmet met het coronavirus. Dat liet de actrice weten op haar Instagrampagina. Ook Indira Varma (46), die in ‘Game Of Thrones’ het personage Ellaria Sand vertolkt, ligt ziek in bed.

“Het is officieel”, schrijft Itziar Ituño. “Sinds vrijdagmiddag heb ik last van koorts en een droge hoest, en vandaag hebben we de uitslag van de test gekregen. Het is het nieuwe coronavirus.” Daarna stelt ze haar volgers meteen gerust: “In mijn geval is het een milde vorm van de ziekte, en het gaat goed met mij. Ik zie voorlopig niet te hard af van de gevolgen van het virus.”

De ‘La Casa De Papel’-actrice spoort haar volgers aan om voorzichtig te zijn en zoveel mogelijk contact met anderen te vermijden. “Het virus is erg besmettelijk en supergevaarlijk voor mensen die zwakker zijn”, vervolgt ze. “Het is geen onzin, let op, vat het niet licht op. Er zijn doden gevallen en er staan zoveel levens op het spel. We weten niet hoe dit verder zal evolueren.”

Ituño zit nu twee weken in quarantaine en moet nog afwachten wat er daarna zal gebeuren. Ze roept ook al haar fans op om hun verantwoordelijkheid te nemen en thuis te blijven. “Het is een tijd van eenzaamheid en vrijgevigheid, om thuis te blijven en anderen te beschermen.”

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Bekijk de trailer van het vierde seizoen van ‘La Casa De Papel’:

Ook ‘Game Of Thrones’-actrice besmet

Ook ‘Game Of Thrones’-actrice Indira Varma heeft bekendgemaakt dat ze getroffen is door het coronavirus. Van 2014 tot 2017 vertolkte ze de rol van Ellaria Sand in de fantasyreeks. Op dit moment speelde ze samen met ‘Game Of Thrones’-collega Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen in de serie) in het theaterstuk ‘The Seagull’ in Londen. Woensdag deelde ze een foto van de productie, die door het coronavirus opgeschort is. “Ik vind het jammer dat er zoveel shows en theaterstukken niet kunnen doorgaan door deze verschrikkelijke pandemie. We hopen dat we snel terug zijn. Steun ons en elkaar. Ik lig momenteel in bed met de ziekte en het is niet leuk. Blijf veilig en gezond en wees lief voor je medemens.”

Hoe het eraan toegaat met andere Hollywoodsterren die besmet zijn met het coronavirus, onder wie Tom Hanks en ‘Game Of Thrones’-acteur Kristofer Hivju, lees je in dit artikel.