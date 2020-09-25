Actrice Lily Collins ten huwelijk gevraagd tijdens romantisch aanzoek BDB

25 september 2020

18u32

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Tijdens een romantisch aanzoek is Lily Collins (31) ten huwelijk gevraagd door haar vriend Charlie McDowell (37). Dat heeft de actrice vrijdagavond bekendgemaakt op Instagram.

Collins, die vooral bekend is van haar rollen in de films ‘Mirror Mirror’ en ‘To The Bone’, heeft op sociale media enkele kiekjes van het aanzoek gedeeld. Daarop is te zien hoe McDowell op z'n knieën ging om haar ten huwelijk te vragen. De actrice, die trouwens de dochter is van zanger Phil Collins, toont ook de prachtige verlovingsring die ze kreeg. “Ik ben al m'n hele leven op je aan het wachten en ik kan niet wachten om de rest van m’n leven met je te spenderen”, schrijft ze bij de beelden.

Collins, die vanaf 2 oktober te zien is in de Netflix-serie ‘Emily In Paris’, en haar vriend maakten hun relatie vorig jaar bekend via Instagram. Haar vriend Charlie McDowell, die werkt als regisseur, had eerder relaties met ‘Game Of Thrones-actrice Emilia Clarke en Rooney Mara. Lily werd eerder gelinkt aan onder anderen Zac Efron, Chris Evans en Nick Jonas.

Lees ook:

Lily Collins zat zes maanden in België voor opnames: “Ik moest al op de tweede draaidag mijn sterfscène inblikken”

Hoe Lily Collins 15 kilo afviel voor haar nieuwe film