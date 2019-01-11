Acteur Michael J. Fox zet eerste tattoo vol betekenis TDS

11 januari 2019

08u58

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Op zijn 57e heeft Michael J. Fox een eerste tatoeage laten zetten. De acteur liet een zeeschildpad zetten bij Bang Bang Tattoos in New York en plaatste het eindresultaat vol trots op Instagram. Volgens Michael zit er een verhaal achter het inktwerkje.

Eigenaar van de tattooshop, Jon Bang Bang, lichtte dat verhaal toe in Inked Magazine. “Hij vertelde me dat er op een gegeven moment een wending in zijn loopbaan kwam toen hij aan het zwemmen was in Saint John. Hij kwam een zeeschildpad tegen, die een stuk van zijn schild miste en een litteken op zijn kop had. Het dier stond toe dat Michael een half uur met hem mee mocht zwemmen, waarna hij een belangrijke beslissing over zijn carrière maakte. Dus voor hem is die schildpad heel belangrijk.”

De tatoeëerders plaatsen zelf ook een foto, waarop ze te zien zijn met Michael en zijn eerste tattoo. Hij bedankte hen met gesigneerde Marthy McFly spullen, zijn personage uit de film Back To The Future. De mannen kregen sneakers en een flyboard.