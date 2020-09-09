Acteur Alec Baldwin voor zesde keer papa op z’n 62ste BDB

09 september 2020

19u44

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities ‘30 Rock’-acteur Alec Baldwin (62) is voor de zesde keer papa geworden. Z’n echtgenote Hilaria (36) zette dinsdag een zoon op de wereld. Dat maakte het echtpaar bekend op Instagram.

"Hij is perfect en we hadden niet gelukkiger kunnen zijn", schrijft Hilaria bij een foto met haar man en kersverse zoon in het ziekenhuis. De naam van het jongetje deelt het koppel later.

Hilaria maakte in april bekend in verwachting te zijn nadat ze eerder twee miskramen had gehad. Het koppel heeft samen al vier kinderen: Carmen (7), Rafael (5), Leonardo (4) en Romeo (2). Baldwin heeft ook een 24-jarige dochter uit zijn eerdere huwelijk met Kim Basinger (66).

