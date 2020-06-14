Aaron Carter en vriendin Melanie dan tóch verloofd: “Omdat liefde wint” TDS

14 juni 2020

13u08

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Aaron Carter en zijn vriendin Melanie Martin zijn na een paar maanden samen al verloofd. “Liefde wint”, schreef de 32-jarige zanger op Instagram bij een foto van een verlovingsring om de hand van zijn toekomstige vrouw.

Het nieuws komt een paar dagen nadat Aaron liet weten dat Melanie een miskraam had gehad. Volgens de jongere broer van Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was ze hun eerste kindje verloren vanwege stress. “We hebben wat tijd nodig, moeten haar laten helen en dan gaan we het opnieuw proberen. Dat willen we allebei. En ik ga voor haar zorgen.”

Aaron en Melanie maakten hun relatie in januari wereldkundig en deelden in april dat Melanie in verwachting was. Een paar weken daarvoor werd zijn vriendin nog opgepakt wegens huiselijk geweld tijdens een heftige ruzie. Die zou zijn ontstaan omdat Aaron niets geloofde van de zwangerschap, waar Melanie hem over inlichtte. Dat gesprek liep vervolgens uit op een handgemeen dat leidde tot Melanie’s arrestatie, omdat ze de zanger heftig gekrabd zou hebben. Ook zei Aaron toen dat “het nooit meer goed zou komen met haar.”

