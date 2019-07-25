A$AP Rocky officieel aangeklaagd voor slagen en verwondingen Redactie

25 juli 2019

12u00

De Zweedse openbare aanklager heeft de Amerikaanse rapper A$AP Rocky officieel aangeklaagd voor slagen en verwondingen. De 30-jarige hiphopster zit al sinds eind juni in een cel in Stockholm nadat hij het aan de stok had gekregen met twee mannen.

A$AP Rocky werd eind juni opgepakt in de Zweedse hoofdstad nadat op sociale media beelden waren verschenen waarop te zien is hoe de rapper en zijn lijfwachten het aan de stok krijgen met twee jonge mannen in het centrum van Stockholm. De artiest had zelf ook een video gedeeld van het voorval. Volgens de mannen viel de rapper en diens entourage hen aan; volgens Rocky gaat het om zelfverdediging.

Rocky, of Rakim Mayers, wordt nu officieel aangeklaagd voor slagen en verwondingen, laat het parket in de Zweedse hoofdstad weten. Hij zal samen met twee mensen uit zijn team terecht moeten staan.

Afgelopen weekend belde de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump nog met de Zweedse premier Stefan Löfven over de zaak. Trump stelde toen voor persoonlijk de borgsom voor de rapper te betalen. Hij deed dat na tussenkomst van de Amerikaanse rapper Kanye West en zijn echtgenote, realityster Kim Kardashian. Löfven ging daar echter niet op in. Ook de beschuldigingen dat de man erbarmelijke omstandigheden kent in de gevangenis, deed de premier af als onzin.

Wegens zijn juridische problemen moest A$AP Rocky al verschillende concerten afzeggen. In ons land annuleerde hij zijn optreden op Dour Festival.