80-jarige John Cleese begint uit verveling met Instagram MVO

02 april 2020

15u49

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Acteur John Cleese heeft donderdag voor het eerst een Instagram-account aangemaakt. De Monty Python-acteur kondigde zijn komst naar het sociale mediaplatform aan op Twitter: “Vanwege de verveling tijdens deze quarantaine heb ik besloten om Instagram aan te maken. Je kunt me volgen voor allerlei leuke dingen. #johncleese.”

De Brit plaatste op zijn nieuwe account meteen een video om zichzelf te introduceren. “Zijn we al begonnen? Hallo! Ik ben John Cleese.” De 80-jarige had af en toe nog wel wat moeite met de naam van het platform. “Tijdens deze periode van zelf-isolatie heb ik besloten dat ik mijn eigen killergram... Instant-gram, sorry, ik bedoel Instagram ga beginnen.”

“Nu kun je mij bezoeken en duizenden meest privédingen en intieme zaken van mijn telefoon bekijken. Sorry dat dit filmpje niet beter is, maar je moet ergens beginnen”, verontschuldigde de acteur zich. Tot nu toe heeft zijn account al meer dan 8000 volgers verzameld.