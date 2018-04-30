52-jarige actrice Pamela Gidley is overleden
De doodsoorzaak is niet bekend, maar er wordt verteld dat Pamela op "een rustige manier in ingeslapen" op maandag 16 april. Het nieuws van haar dood raakte nu pas bekend. De familie van de actrice liet al verstaan dat de uitvaart privé zal blijven.
Collega Josh Brolin deelde op Instagram al enkele mooie woorden over Pamela.
My co-star in “Thrashin” and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime. Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was. I remember is being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded. These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence. She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest In Peace beautiful girl. ❤️🙏 #thrashin #dogtownbeginnings #godschildren @robertrusler #pamgidley
