50 Cent huurt speelgoedwinkel af voor zoontje van 7: "Je mag alles nemen wat je wil"

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Sire Jackson, de 7-jarige zoon van 50 Cent, heeft alvast een bijzonder kerstcadeau van zijn vader gehad. De rapper had een vestiging van de Amerikaanse speelgoedketen Toys ‘R’ Us afgehuurd waar Sire zijn winkelwagentje volledig mocht vullen.

Het was voor Sire een wens die uitkwam. “Toen ik mijn vader voor kerst vroeg om de HELE Toys ‘R’ Us-winkel had ik niet verwacht dat hij dat zou doen, maar hij deed het’’, schreef de jongen op Instagram. “Dank je wel, papa! Beste Kerstmis ooit.’’

Sire’s moeder deelde een paar filmpjes van het bezoek. Daarop is te zien dat hij alle Lego uit de winkel mocht meenemen en allerlei ander speelgoed mocht uitkiezen. “Sire is totaal in shock en kan het haast niet geloven.’’