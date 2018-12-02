50 Cent: “De dag dat mijn zoon door een bus wordt aangereden, zou geen slechte dag zijn” LVA

Bron: news.com.au 0 Celebrities De relatie tussen rapper 50 Cent en zijn 21-jarige zoon Marquise Jackson heeft een nieuw dieptepunt bereikt. Onder een foto waarop zoon Marquise poseert naast Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, een aartsrivaal van zijn vader, schreef 50 Cent: “Als deze twee kleine n*****s door een bus zouden worden aangereden, zou dat voor mij geen slechte dag zijn”.

De 43-jarige Curtis Jackson, de echte naam van 50 Cent, ligt al een twintigtal jaar in de clinch met Kenneth McGriff, één van de verdachten van de moordpoging op 50 Cent in 2000. Toen werd de rapper beschoten voor het huis van zijn grootmoeder in Queens in New York. Hij ving toen negen kogels op maar overleefde de schietpartij als bij wonder.

Dat diezelfde McGriff nu een foto post met zijn zoon is Curtis duidelijk in het verkeerde keelgat geschoten. Veel fans vinden dat 50 Cent te ver gaat door zijn zoon klaarblijkelijk de dood te verwensen. Curtis zelf toont geen berouw. Hij plaatste kort daarop een foto van zichzelf met een wapen met als onderschrift: “Ik wens niemand op aarde iets slechts toe. De mensen naar wie de zoon van Shaniqua (de mama van Marquise) opkijkt en waar hij zich graag mee associeert is een reflectie van de negatieve energie tegenover mij die hij met zich meedraagt”. “Ik heb zijn moeder 1.360.000 dollar gegeven om ervoor te zorgen dat hij de mogelijkheden krijgt die ik nooit heb gehad. Ze hebben dat geld gewoon uitgegeven, terwijl ik meermaals heb gezegd een job te zoeken, en nu moeten ze het zelf uitzoeken.”

De relatie tussen 50 Cent en zijn zoon Marquise is al jaren verzuurd. Het begon ongeveer in 2008 na een conflictueuze scheiding tussen 50 Cent en Shaniqua. 50 Cent zou na de scheiding zijn zoon met SMS’en hebben belaagd waarin hij onder andere zijn moeder probeerde zwartmaken. Het conflict liep uit de hand en 50 Cent zei uiteindelijk dat “hij geen zoon meer had.” Curtis was dan ook niet op de afstudeerceremonie in 2014 wat een grote impact heeft gehad op zoon Marquise. Enkele maanden later plaatste Marquise een foto op Instagram met een andere rivaal van zijn vader, Floyd Mayweather.

Ook dit jaar haalde Marquise nog uit naar zijn vader door op Vaderdag een foto te plaatsen van zichzelf alleen in een restaurant met twee lege borden.