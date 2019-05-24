15-jarige ‘Stranger Things’-actrice Millie Bobby Brown slaagt voor rijexamen KD

24 mei 2019

17u30

Millie Bobby Brown (15) mag autorijden. De tiener slaagde voor haar leerling-rijbewijs. Dat maakte ze bekend op sociale media.

De ‘Stranger Things’-actrice maakte bij de bekendmaking duidelijk dat ze zich ervan bewust is dat er allerlei restricties zitten aan het proefbewijs, waarvoor tieners in haar thuisstaat Florida vanaf hun vijftiende verjaardag mogen opgaan. "Alleen met een ouder of supervisor over de 21 jaar die een geldig rijbewijs heeft", zette ze braaf bij de foto waarop ze achter het stuur zit. Er meldden zich al snel beroemde vrijwilligers voor de positie van bijrijder. "Ik ben 24 en heb een geldig rijbewijs", schreef Karlie Kloss in de comments. Harry Potter-acteur Matthew Lewis grapte: "Alsof we nog niet genoeg dwaze automobilisten hebben in dit land. Goed gedaan, Mills.”