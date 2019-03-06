1 jaar oude dochter van Kylie Jenner krijgt mini-Lamborghini cadeau SD

06 maart 2019

07u55

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Van een extravagant cadeau voor een baby gesproken! Stormi Webster (1), het dochtertje van Kylie Jenner (21) en rapper Travis Scott (26), heeft van het Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, waar papa moest optreden, een op maat gemaakte mini-Lamborghini gekregen.

Zondag speelde Travis Scott in het Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. De concertzaal was daar blijkbaar erg blij mee, en gaf Scott’s dochtertje Stormi in ruil een mini-Lamborghini cadeau. De kleurrijke auto werd met de hand beschilderd door de New Yorkse artieste Andrea von Bujdoss, ook wel gekend onder de naam ‘Queen Andrea’. Op de auto staan de woorden ‘StormiWorld’, een verwijzing naar het thema van Stormi’s verjaardagsfeestje vorige maand, en ‘Wish you were here’, een verwijzing naar de tournee van de rapper, die voluit ‘Astroworld - Wish You Were Here Tour’ heet. Verder geeft de Lamborghini licht in het donker, en heeft de auto een eigen nummerplaat: ‘STORMIW3B.’

Het is evenwel niet de eerste luxe speelgoedauto in Stormi’s collectie. Voor Kerstmis kreeg het meisje al een zwarte mini-Lamborghini, bezaaid met het Louis Vuitton-logo, en een knalrode mini-Ferrari. Op Amazon worden beide speelgoedauto’s (in basisversie, dus zonder Louis Vuitton-print) voor zo’n 460 dollar verkocht. Dat is omgerekend zo’n 400 euro. Hoeveel deze nieuwe toevoeging aan haar collectie gekost heeft, is niet geweten.