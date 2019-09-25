“Zo dun, wat is er aan de hand?”: fans maken zich zorgen om felvermagerde Miley Cyrus TDS

19u34

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities De fans van Miley Cyrus (26) maken zich zorgen. Via de sociale media laten honderden volgers weten dat ze ongerust zijn over haar magere uiterlijk en ze vragen zich af wat er aan de hand is. Miley deelde zopas een foto op Instagram, maar kreeg meteen heel wat commentaar op haar gewicht.

Van “jij hebt dringend wat groenten en brood nodig”, over “Begin alsjeblieft met eten”, tot “Jezus, waarom ben je zo dun? Ben je soms ziek?”: het zijn maar enkele commentaren die de zangeres te lezen kreeg, toen ze eerder vandaag een foto van zichzelf op Instagram deelde. Op de foto is te zien hoe Cyrus tegen een rotswand leunt. De foto werd wellicht genomen in de Antelope Canyon in de Amerikaanse staat Arizona.

“Maar als je goed naar me kijkt ... je kunt het in mijn ogen zien ... dit meisje zal altijd ... haar manier vinden...”, schrijft Miley mysterieus bij het kiekje. Fans vermoeden dat de zangeres daarmee verwijst naar de breuk met Kaitlynn Carter, de ex-vrouw van Brody Jenner. Eerder deze maand raakte ook al bekend dat Miley Cyrus en Liam Hemsworth uit elkaar zijn, na een huwelijk van amper 8 maanden. De volgers hopen dat het gewichtsverlies geen gevolg is van alle liefdesperikelen en de stress die daar ongetwijfeld bij komt kijken.

Miley heeft nog niet gereageerd op de ongerustheid van haar fans. Al is het niet de eerste keer dat de zangeres opzien baart met haar taille. Enkele jaren terug ontstonden er ook zorgen, toen Miley een Twitterfoto deelde van een bezoek aan een fastfoodketen. “Ik kan het niet eten. Ik ga er gewoon heel hard aan ruiken! Het water loopt me in de mond”, schreef ze toen bij de foto, waarna fans vroegen of ze met een eetstoornis te kampen kreeg. “Het gaat hier niet om gewicht maar om gezondheid. Ik heb géén anorexia”, reageerde ze toen. En daarmee was volgens haar de kous af.