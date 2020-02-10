‘You’-ster Penn Badgley wordt vader LV

Penn Badgley, bekend van de Netflix-serie 'You', wordt vader. Zijn vriendin Domino Kirke is zwanger, dat maakte ze maandag bekend via Instagram. In diezelfde post vertelt ze ook dat aan deze zwangerschap twee miskramen voorafgingen.

“Opnieuw onderweg... zwanger zijn na verlies is iets heel anders”, schreef Kirke bij een foto van haar buik. “Na twee miskramen achter elkaar, stonden we op het punt het op te geven. Ik vertrouwde mijn lichaam niet meer en begon te accepteren dat het niet meer ging gebeuren.” Ze kan haar geluk dan ook niet op dat het toch gelukt is. “Je leert ons nu al hoe we in het moment moeten leven, op een manier die we nog niet kenden. Dankjewel.”

Penn (33) en Domino (36) trouwden in 2017. Het is het eerste kind voor Penn. Domino heeft al een zoon, de tienjarige Cassius, die ze kreeg met haar ex Morgan O’Kane.