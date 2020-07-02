#WearADamnMask: celebrities roepen op om mondmaskers te dragen LOV

11u21 0 Celebrities Het coronavirus mag in België intussen beter onder controle zijn, in de Verenigde Staten slaat het virus hevig rond zich heen. Dat zorgt in Hollywood voor heel wat paniek, dus proberen celebrities hun grote aantallen volgers nu aan te zetten om een mondmasker te dragen en zo mee de pandemie in te dijken. Onder andere Jennifer Aniston hield een betoog op Instagram.

“Ik begrijp dat maskers lastig en ongemakkelijk zijn”, begint Jennifer Aniston haar Instagrampost, “maar vind je niet dat het erger is dat bedrijven hun deuren moeten sluiten... banen verloren gaan... gezondheidswerkers raken volledig uitgeput. Dit virus heeft zoveel levens gekost omdat we niet genoeg doen.”

“Er zijn veel mensen in de Verenigde Staten die weigeren de nodige stappen te nemen om de curve af te vlakken en elkaar veilig te houden. Mensen lijken zich zorgen te maken dat hun ‘rechten worden ontnomen’ door hen te vragen een masker te dragen. Deze eenvoudige en effectieve aanbeveling wordt gebruikt als politiek standpunt ten koste van mensenlevens. Het mag echt geen debat zijn.” Daarmee haalt ze subtiel uit naar president Trump, die blijft weigeren om mondmaskers te verplichten in het zwaar getroffen Amerika. Dus roept Jen haar volgers met de hashtag #WearaDamnMask op om zo veel mogelijk een mondmasker te dragen. “Als je om een mensenleven geeft, alsjeblieft... draag gewoon een masker en moedig de mensen om je heen aan hetzelfde te doen.”

Tom Hanks

Heel wat celebrities volgden de oproep van Aniston en plaatsten een selfie met mondmasker. Ook acteur Tom Hanks deelt zijn ongezouten mening. “Er zijn eigenlijk maar drie dingen die we kunnen doen: een masker dragen, sociale afstand bewaren, onze handen wassen”, aldus Hanks op een persconferentie. “Die dingen zijn zo simpel, zo eenvoudig. Wie er niet in slaagt om dat toe te passen, moet zich schamen.”

Hanks en zijn vrouw raakten in maart zelf besmet met het coronavirus toen ze in Australië waren voor de opnames van een film over Elvis Presley.