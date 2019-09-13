“Walgelijk en onverantwoord”: Fans woest op rokende Nick Jones SH

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Fans van Nick Jonas (26) zijn niet te spreken over de cover van het tijdschrift Cigar Aficionado. De zanger is te zien met een sigaar in zijn hand en dat is volgens velen onverantwoord.

Nick postte afgelopen week de cover van het blad op Instagram met daarbij de tekst: “Ik ben de eerste persoon onder de 30 jaar die met een sigaar poseert op de voorkant van een van mijn favoriete tijdschriften. Ik vind het te gek!” Al snel regende het negatieve commentaren van zijn volgers, die hem ‘onverantwoordelijk’ en ‘walgelijk’ noemden.

“Ik hou van je, maar roken is dodelijk. Het zou slimmer zijn om dit soort dingen niet te promoten en te doen alsof het cool is, want dat is het niet,” schrijft een fan. Een ander vraagt zich af hoe het met Nicks longen gaat en of hij weleens van longkanker gehoord heeft. “Als zanger hoor je dit niet te doen, zeker niet als je weet wat de gevolgen voor je gezondheid zijn”, klinkt het.

Ook het Amerikaanse programma ‘The View’ besprak Nick’s coverfoto. De presentatrices wezen op zijn voorbeeldfunctie. “Ik vind sigaren vreselijk. Ze stinken en vervuilen de lucht,” aldus Joy Behar. Whoopi Goldberg was wat milder gestemd: “Als ex-roker vind ik dat mensen een beetje moeten ontspannen. Rokers zijn zich echt wel bewust van het feit dat het niet goed voor ze is, maar mogen zelf bepalen wat wel en niet werkt voor hen. Leven en laten leven.”

Andere beroemdheden die ooit op de cover van het blad stonden waren Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger en basketballer Michael Jordan.