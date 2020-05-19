‘Twilight’-acteur Gregory Tyree Boyce overleden LOV

19 mei 2020

07u26

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Acteur Gregory Tyree Boyce is overleden. Hij en zijn vriendin werden vorige week dood gevonden in een appartement in Las Vegas door een familielid. Dat meldt E!

Boyce was vooral bekend uit ‘Twilight’, waarin hij Tyler Crowley speelde. Dat personage zorgde ervoor dat Bella (Kristen Stewart) er achterkwam dat er iets niet helemaal normaal is aan Edward (Robert Pattinson). Tyler slipt met zijn auto en rijdt zijn klasgenoot Bella bijna aan, maar Edward brengt de wagen met één arm tot stilstand.

De acteur had na Twilight niet meer veel succes in Hollywood. Volgens zijn IMDB-pagina was hij alleen nog in een kortfilm te zien in 2018. Op zijn dertigste verjaardag afgelopen december schreef hij op Instagram: “Er was een tijd waarin ik niet dacht dat ik de 30 zou halen. Ik heb door de jaren heen fouten gemaakt, maar vandaag kijk ik terug op de goede momenten.”

De doodsoorzaak van het stel wordt nog onderzocht. Boyce laat een tienjarige dochter achter. Zijn vriendin Natalie Adepoju had volgens E! een jonge zoon.