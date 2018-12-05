‘The Walking Dead’-acteur koopt ezel en emoe zodat dieren niet van elkaar gescheiden zullen worden MVO

17u09 0 Celebrities ‘The Walking Dead’-acteur Jeffrey Dean Morgan heeft deze week een vreemde, doch hartverwarmende aankoop gedaan. Hij adopteerde een ezel en emoe, genaamd Jack en Diane, zodat de dieren bij elkaar konden blijven.

De twee beestjes uit North Carolina waren erg aan elkaar gehecht, maar na de plotse verdwijning van hun baasje dreigden ze van elkaar gescheiden te worden na adoptie.

“Jack en Diane slapen en knuffelen samen”, aldus de verzorgers in het Amerikaanse Carolina Waterfowl Rescue-asiel. “Ze beginnen te krijsen als we ze uit elkaar proberen te halen.” Daarop lanceerde het asiel een Facebookcampagne, in de hoop de dieren samen een nieuw huis te geven.

Morgan, die in ‘The Walking Dead’ te zien is als slechterik Negan, nam het heft in eigen handen en liet de dieren naar zijn landgoed in Hudson Valley (New York) brengen. Daar heeft hij al verschillende andere ezels, maar ook konijnen, koeien, honden en vele andere dieren.

Hij werd gekozen uit 2000 andere geïnteresseerden. “We kozen hem omdat hij de beste middelen heeft om voor hen te zorgen”, aldus verantwoordelijke Jennifer Gordon. “Ze kunnen bovendien vrij rondlopen op zijn landgoed en boerderij.”