'The Flash'-acteur ontslagen na omstreden tweets LOV

08 juni 2020

21u56

Bron: ANP 4 Celebrities De producenten van serie ‘The Flash’ hebben acteur Hartley Sawyer (35) ontslagen nadat eerder deze week oude Twitter-berichten van hem opdoken. In de tweets, die hij plaatste voordat hij in de serie speelde, stonden racistische en homofobe uitlatingen.

Sawyer heeft zijn account opgeheven, maar de berichten doken de afgelopen week toch op. De acteur was sinds 2017 in de serie te zien. “Wij tolereren geen denigrerende opmerkingen die gericht zijn op ras, etniciteit, nationale afkomst, geslacht of seksuele geaardheid. Dergelijke opmerkingen zijn in strijd met onze waarden en beleidslijnen, die een veilige en inclusieve omgeving voor ons personeel moeten garanderen”, stellen de makers in een verklaring in Amerikaanse media.

De acteur heeft zich inmiddels op Instagram verontschuldigd voor zijn uitlatingen. “Mijn woorden waren, hoewel grappig bedoeld, kwetsend en onaanvaardbaar”, stelt hij. Sawyer speelde in de serie de rol van Ralph Dibny.