‘The Big Bang Theory’-ster Kaley Cuoco eindelijk op huwelijksreis Redactie

14 december 2018

19u05

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Na zes maanden is Kaley Cuoco op huwelijksreis gegaan met haar man Karl Cook. Het stel is afgereisd naar het Zwitserse dorp Zermatt, dat aan de voet van de bekende berg de Matterhorn ligt.

Kaley postte foto's en filmpjes op Instagram van haar reisbestemming. "Ben ik wakker geworden in een droom. Ik kan niet geloven dat we er echt zijn", zegt de ‘The Big Bang Theory’-actrice bij een video van het schilderachtige landschap.

Kaley en Karl trouwden afgelopen juni. Een paar dagen na haar grote dag moest de actrice onder het mes. Ze werd geopereerd aan haar schouder waardoor een huwelijksreis in het water viel. Voor Kaley is het haar tweede huwelijk. Ze was eerder getrouwd met tennisser Ryan Sweeting.