#TBT: deze celebs deelden deze week foto's uit de oude doos MVO

15 juni 2018

11u35 0 Celebrities Gisteren was het donderdag, en voor de meeste celebs en BV's betekent dat niets anders als: Throwback Thursday! Hier zetten we de meest indrukwekkende terugblikfoto's van deze week op een rij.

Cindy Crawford deelde een spectaculair kiekje waarop ze hoog en droog op een balkon in New York zit in de vroege jaren '90. Ze noemt het "een eerbetoon aan Sex and the City én 20 jaar liefde voor deze stad".

Ode to Sex and the City and 20 years of loving NYC 🖤 #TBT Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@cindycrawford) op 14 jun 2018 om 18:03 CEST

January Jones deelde een sepia exemplaar van toen ze nog model was voor Abercrombie & Fitch in de jaren '90.

This is when i was an Abercrombie and Fitch model, and a pose I created called the “gut-itch”. Probably sold several couple white tanks with that gut-itch pose. I try not to do it anymore, I can’t handle the attention. @cocorocha approved?? Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@januaryjones) op 08 jun 2018 om 17:29 CEST

Klaasje Meijer van K3 deelde een wel héél gespierde throwbackfoto.

#throwback Trying to get my back back #3yrsago 🧘🏼‍♀️🏄🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ #houdenjullieookvanbewegen ? Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@klaasje_meijer) op 12 jun 2018 om 19:36 CEST

Dolly Parton was in de jaren '80 al een echte cowgirl, zo herinnert ze ons er nog maar eens aan.

Put a little giddy up and go in your cup this morning! #MondayMotivation Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@dollyparton) op 11 jun 2018 om 16:16 CEST

Barbara Streisand pakt uit met een foto uit 1972, van op de set van de film 'What's Up Doc?'.

On the set of What’s Up, Doc? 1971. #tbt Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@barbrastreisand) op 14 jun 2018 om 16:40 CEST

Hugh Jackman wilde er dan weer even mee pochen dat hij ooit Ed Sheeran heeft ontmoet. "Ik mocht rondhangen met één van de coolste kerels die er zijn", schrijft hij trots.

That time I got to hang with one of the coolest blokes around. #throwbackthursday @teddysphotos Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thehughjackman) op 14 jun 2018 om 15:51 CEST

Veronique De Cock blikt terug op haar badpakkenspecial-shoot.

Good morning..... almost weekend. Tb badpakken special. #lovelife #shooting #modelling Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@veroniquedekock) op 15 jun 2018 om 07:27 CEST

Brooke Shields neusde rond in haar fotoalbums tot ze het vreemdste plaatje vond. Dat wilde ze haar fans niet onthouden. "Ik probeer gehydrateerd te blijven", grapt ze bij het beeld van zichzelf in de jaren '80 met een machete en een paar kokosnoten.

#tbt trying to stay hydrated pic.twitter.com/s62bkvldQ3 Brooke Shields(@ BrookeShields) link

Susan Sarandon keerde even terug naar de jaren '70, toen ze nog meespeelde in de soap 'A World Apart'.

A World Apart. 1970-1971 #TBT Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@susansarandon) op 08 jun 2018 om 01:38 CEST

Trotse papa Will Smith blikt terug op de eerste balletles van zijn dochter, Willow.

I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class. She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it. #tbt Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@willsmith) op 15 jun 2018 om 00:18 CEST

Heidi Klum deelde een intiem shot uit de late jaren '90.

Chillin.... 😊 shot by @roberterdmann Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@heidiklum) op 14 jun 2018 om 21:13 CEST

John Mayer denkt terug aan zijn album 'Born and Raised', dat uitkwam in 2012.

Tot slot deelde de Britse koninklijke familie een shot van de allereerste keer dat Queen Elisabeth de 'Trooping of the Colours'-ceremonie bijwoonde in 1947.

During her reign The Queen has attended Trooping the Colour every year except 1955 when it was cancelled because of the general strike. Here, the then Princess Elizabeth accompanies King George VI on the way to Trooping the Colour in 1947. It was Her Majesty's first Trooping the Colour since she was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. #Troopingthecolour 📷 PA Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@theroyalfamily) op 09 jun 2018 om 19:45 CEST