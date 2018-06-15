#TBT: deze celebs deelden deze week foto's uit de oude doos

    • MVO
De beste Throwback foto's van deze week!
Instagram De beste Throwback foto's van deze week!
Celebrities Gisteren was het donderdag, en voor de meeste celebs en BV's betekent dat niets anders als: Throwback Thursday! Hier zetten we de meest indrukwekkende terugblikfoto's van deze week op een rij.

Cindy Crawford deelde een spectaculair kiekje waarop ze hoog en droog op een balkon in New York zit in de vroege jaren '90. Ze noemt het "een eerbetoon aan Sex and the City én 20 jaar liefde voor deze stad".

Ode to Sex and the City and 20 years of loving NYC 🖤 #TBT

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@cindycrawford) op

January Jones deelde een sepia exemplaar van toen ze nog model was voor Abercrombie & Fitch in de jaren '90. 

This is when i was an Abercrombie and Fitch model, and a pose I created called the “gut-itch”. Probably sold several couple white tanks with that gut-itch pose. I try not to do it anymore, I can’t handle the attention. @cocorocha approved??

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@januaryjones) op

Klaasje Meijer van K3 deelde een wel héél gespierde throwbackfoto. 

#throwback Trying to get my back back #3yrsago 🧘🏼‍♀️🏄🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ #houdenjullieookvanbewegen ?

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@klaasje_meijer) op

Dolly Parton was in de jaren '80 al een echte cowgirl, zo herinnert ze ons er nog maar eens aan. 

Put a little giddy up and go in your cup this morning! #MondayMotivation

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@dollyparton) op

Barbara Streisand pakt uit met een foto uit 1972, van op de set van de film 'What's Up Doc?'. 

On the set of What’s Up, Doc? 1971. #tbt

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@barbrastreisand) op

Hugh Jackman wilde er dan weer even mee pochen dat hij ooit Ed Sheeran heeft ontmoet. "Ik mocht rondhangen met één van de coolste kerels die er zijn", schrijft hij trots.

That time I got to hang with one of the coolest blokes around. #throwbackthursday @teddysphotos

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@thehughjackman) op

Veronique De Cock blikt terug op haar badpakkenspecial-shoot. 

Good morning..... almost weekend. Tb badpakken special. #lovelife #shooting #modelling

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@veroniquedekock) op

Brooke Shields neusde rond in haar fotoalbums tot ze het vreemdste plaatje vond. Dat wilde ze haar fans niet onthouden. "Ik probeer gehydrateerd te blijven", grapt ze bij het beeld van zichzelf in de jaren '80 met een machete en een paar kokosnoten. 

Susan Sarandon keerde even terug naar de jaren '70, toen ze nog meespeelde in de soap 'A World Apart'. 

A World Apart. 1970-1971 #TBT

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@susansarandon) op

Trotse papa Will Smith blikt terug op de eerste balletles van zijn dochter, Willow. 

I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class.  She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear.  She thought that it was going to be Painful &amp; that she wouldn’t be good at it. #tbt

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@willsmith) op

Heidi Klum deelde een intiem shot uit de late jaren '90. 

Chillin.... 😊 shot by @roberterdmann

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@heidiklum) op

John Mayer denkt terug aan zijn album 'Born and Raised', dat uitkwam in 2012. 

#tbt. I remember this day (night) perfectly. @sterloid @seanehurley and I were at @electricladystudios recording “Born and Raised” and then hit up Spring Lounge with some of the gang to sit in the corner, order drinks and listen back to the day’s rough mixes via shared earbuds. The night just kept going until the sun came up. But here’s the thing about it: it was joyous. Someone decided the best thing to do would be to grab a basketball and hit a court for a 6am game. And you know what? It really was the best thing to do. After, we all got breakfast at some diner, I freestyled some crazy song, and then took a cab home. @sterloid stayed up and went sneaker shopping. (He bought red ones.) I fell asleep with the searing light of day in the shape of rectangles around the window shades, with that bandana over my eyes. Do I look great here? Nope. Did I look happy? Not really? Was it one of the most important times of my life? You betcha. Get yourself a weird phase. They’re good for you.

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@johnmayer) op

Tot slot deelde de Britse koninklijke familie een shot van de allereerste keer dat Queen Elisabeth de 'Trooping of the Colours'-ceremonie bijwoonde in 1947. 

During her reign The Queen has attended Trooping the Colour every year except 1955 when it was cancelled because of the general strike. Here, the then Princess Elizabeth accompanies King George VI on the way to Trooping the Colour in 1947. It was Her Majesty&#39;s first Trooping the Colour since she was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. #Troopingthecolour 📷 PA

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@theroyalfamily) op

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen