#TBT: deze celebs deelden deze week foto's uit de oude doos
Cindy Crawford deelde een spectaculair kiekje waarop ze hoog en droog op een balkon in New York zit in de vroege jaren '90. Ze noemt het "een eerbetoon aan Sex and the City én 20 jaar liefde voor deze stad".
January Jones deelde een sepia exemplaar van toen ze nog model was voor Abercrombie & Fitch in de jaren '90.
Klaasje Meijer van K3 deelde een wel héél gespierde throwbackfoto.
Dolly Parton was in de jaren '80 al een echte cowgirl, zo herinnert ze ons er nog maar eens aan.
Barbara Streisand pakt uit met een foto uit 1972, van op de set van de film 'What's Up Doc?'.
Hugh Jackman wilde er dan weer even mee pochen dat hij ooit Ed Sheeran heeft ontmoet. "Ik mocht rondhangen met één van de coolste kerels die er zijn", schrijft hij trots.
Veronique De Cock blikt terug op haar badpakkenspecial-shoot.
Brooke Shields neusde rond in haar fotoalbums tot ze het vreemdste plaatje vond. Dat wilde ze haar fans niet onthouden. "Ik probeer gehydrateerd te blijven", grapt ze bij het beeld van zichzelf in de jaren '80 met een machete en een paar kokosnoten.
#tbt trying to stay hydrated pic.twitter.com/s62bkvldQ3 link
Susan Sarandon keerde even terug naar de jaren '70, toen ze nog meespeelde in de soap 'A World Apart'.
Trotse papa Will Smith blikt terug op de eerste balletles van zijn dochter, Willow.
Heidi Klum deelde een intiem shot uit de late jaren '90.
John Mayer denkt terug aan zijn album 'Born and Raised', dat uitkwam in 2012.
#tbt. I remember this day (night) perfectly. @sterloid @seanehurley and I were at @electricladystudios recording “Born and Raised” and then hit up Spring Lounge with some of the gang to sit in the corner, order drinks and listen back to the day’s rough mixes via shared earbuds. The night just kept going until the sun came up. But here’s the thing about it: it was joyous. Someone decided the best thing to do would be to grab a basketball and hit a court for a 6am game. And you know what? It really was the best thing to do. After, we all got breakfast at some diner, I freestyled some crazy song, and then took a cab home. @sterloid stayed up and went sneaker shopping. (He bought red ones.) I fell asleep with the searing light of day in the shape of rectangles around the window shades, with that bandana over my eyes. Do I look great here? Nope. Did I look happy? Not really? Was it one of the most important times of my life? You betcha. Get yourself a weird phase. They’re good for you.
Tot slot deelde de Britse koninklijke familie een shot van de allereerste keer dat Queen Elisabeth de 'Trooping of the Colours'-ceremonie bijwoonde in 1947.
During her reign The Queen has attended Trooping the Colour every year except 1955 when it was cancelled because of the general strike. Here, the then Princess Elizabeth accompanies King George VI on the way to Trooping the Colour in 1947. It was Her Majesty's first Trooping the Colour since she was made Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. #Troopingthecolour 📷 PA
