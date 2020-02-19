‘Sex and the City’-acteur Chris Noth op 65-jarige leeftijd weer vader geworden SDE

19 februari 2020

16u05

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Chris Noth is voor de tweede keer vader geworden. De 65-jarige acteur, vooral bekend als Mr. Big uit ‘Sex and the City’, maakte het nieuws woensdag zelf bekend op Instagram.

Chris heeft weer een zoontje gekregen. "Uit de hemel komt onze tweede zoon Keats", schreef hij bij een foto van het jongetje. Zijn ‘Sex and the City’-collega Kristin Davis reageerde opgetogen: “Oh help! Hij is zo perfect en mooi! Proficiat allemaal.”

De acteur en zijn vrouw Tara Wilson hebben al een twaalfjarige zoon, Orion. Het koppel trouwde in 2012.