"Rust in vrede, jij Queen": Celebs en BV's rouwen om Aretha Franklin
Onder andere Hugh Jackman, die ooit nog met de Queen of Soul optrad tijdens de Tony Awards, en Tim Cook, de CEO van Apple, deelden al een triest bericht.
Naast Hollywood-sterren zijn er ook verschillende BV's die Aretha zullen missen, waaronder Heidi Van Tielen en Pieter Loridon.
One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y link
RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x link
Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. link
Aretha. link
This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM link
Aretha was such a timeless inspiration to me and so many others, the ultimate queen, thank you for the gift of your voice, music and unshakeable soul 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/me3FXBY4WZ link
Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts link
The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz link
Aretha Franklin was the only thing I wanted to listen to in the car growing up. I always asked my mom to put her on. Rest In Peace, Queen if soul. An irreplaceable legend! link
An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO link
We mourn the passing of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul. Her voice will keep lifting us, through the music she gave the world. Our thoughts are with her family, her loved ones and fans everywhere. Take her hand, precious Lord, and lead her home. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/I84HTEVZU1 link
RIP Aretha Franklin, a true great. Thank you for your music x link
Alleen maar RESPECT. 💔 pic.twitter.com/xAkY6r2RcS link
#ElvisPresley en #RipArethaFranklin op dezelfde dag. Terwijl #Madonna60 en #RoccoGranata80 speciale dag deze #16august link
Aretha. We say a little prayer for you. #RipArethaFranklin link
RIP Aretha Franklin https://t.co/EHfgWwjiRH link
