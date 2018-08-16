"Rust in vrede, jij Queen": Celebs en BV's rouwen om Aretha Franklin

Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin
EPA Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin
Celebrities Aretha Franklin is vandaag overleden in haar huis in Detroit. Niet alleen haar vrienden en familie rouwen om het verlies, maar ook haar fans over heel de wereld. Onder hen zijn ook heel wat celebs, die haar eren op Twitter.

Onder andere Hugh Jackman, die ooit nog met de Queen of Soul optrad tijdens de Tony Awards, en Tim Cook, de CEO van Apple, deelden al een triest bericht.

Naast Hollywood-sterren zijn er ook verschillende BV's die Aretha zullen missen, waaronder Heidi Van Tielen en Pieter Loridon. 

