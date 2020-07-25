‘Riverdale’-actrice Vanessa Morgan is zwanger SDE

25 juli 2020

14u28

Bron: People 0 Celebrities Vanessa Morgan (28), een Amerikaanse actrice die vooral bekend is van haar rol in ‘Riverdale’, is zwanger van haar eerste kindje. Dat maakte ze bekend via Instagram. Vanessa toonde in verschillende video's dat zij en haar echtgenoot Michael Kopech in verwachting zijn van een jongen.

“Ik heb getwijfeld of ik dit deel van m’n leven niet geheim moest houden", begint Vanessa Morgan haar verhaal op Instagram. “Maar ik wist dat mensen uiteindelijk foto’s zouden zien van m’n buik. Ik wilde dat jullie het nieuws van mij zouden horen. Ik ben ontzettend blij dat ik in januari mijn kleine jongen ter wereld kan brengen."

Vanessa spreekt ook haar ongeboren kindje rechtstreeks toe. “Kleintje, je bent met zoveel liefde gemaakt", klinkt het. “Nu al straal je zo’n sterk licht uit dat het m’n buik verwarmt. Ik kan niet wachten tot ik elke dag mag wijden aan de beste moeder voor jou zijn.” Het is het eerste kindje voor de actrice en haar echtgenoot, honkballer Michael Kopech. Zij trouwden zo'n zes maanden geleden in een intieme ceremonie.

Vorige maand kwam Vanessa nog in het nieuws toen ze openlijk uithaalde naar de schrijvers van ‘Riverdale’. “Ik ben er klaar mee hoe zwarte mensen worden neergezet in de media”, schreef ze op Twitter. “Ik ben het moe dat we worden afgeschilderd als misdadigers, als gevaarlijke of kwade enge mensen. Ik ben klaar met het feit dat we als eendimensionale sidekicks worden gebruikt voor de witte hoofdrolspelers. Of dat we alleen maar in de reclames te zien zijn voor de diversiteit, maar niet in de show zelf. Het begint bij de media. Ik houd m’n mond niet langer", besloot ze.

