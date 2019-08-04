‘Riverdale’-actrice Lili Reinhart roept geruchten over relatiebreuk een halt toe met liefdesgedicht aan Cole Sprouse KD

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het lijkt nog helemaal koek en ei te zijn tussen ‘Riverdale’-acteurs Lili Reinhart (22) en Cole Sprouse (28). Hoewel vorige maand nog werd gefluisterd dat de twee uit elkaar zijn, deelt Lili zondag op Instagram een zelfgeschreven liefdesgedicht aan de jarige Cole.

"Ik probeerde een gedicht te zoeken om naar je te sturen. Omdat ik de woorden niet kon vinden. Maar ik zocht en vond niets dat jou recht deed", schrijft Lili. "Al deze liefdesgedichten kloppen niet. Niemands woorden zullen ooit passen. Zij kennen het rijkdom niet wat het is om van jou te houden.”

Vorige maand beweerden 'goed geïnformeerde bronnen' dat het over en uit is tussen de twee. “Een betrouwbare bron heeft bevestigd dat jullie niets weten", reageerde de actrice vervolgens op de roddels. Lili en Cole, die ook in de serie ‘Riverdale’ een koppel spelen, zijn sinds juli 2017 bij elkaar.