‘Revenge’-acteurs 5 jaar na hun tv-huwelijk ook in het echt getrouwd MVO

17 december 2018

09u53

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Precies vijf jaar na hun bruiloft in de serie ‘Revenge’, zijn acteurskoppel Emily VanCamp en Josh Bowman in het echt getrouwd. De bruiloft vond plaats op de Bahama’s.

De twee leerden elkaar in 2011 kennen op de set van Revenge, waarin ze Emily Thorne en Daniel Grayson speelden. De ‘Captain America’-actrice vertelde in 2014 dat Josh en zij hun echte relatie en die op het beeldscherm strikt uit elkaar hielden en ze daarom liever niet over hem praatte in interviews. Toch liet Emily, die tegenwoordig te zien is in ziekenhuisserie ‘The Resident’, in het voorjaar van 2017 weten dat ze verloofd was.

‘Revenge’-collega Ashley Madekwe was aanwezig bij de bruiloft en deelde een aantal kiekjes vanaf de locatie op Instagram Story. De bruiloft op zaterdag vond plaats vijf jaar na het televisiehuwelijk van de twee, dat op 15 december 2013 werd uitgezonden in de VS.