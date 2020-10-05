‘Magic Mike’-acteur Alex Pettyfer getrouwd SDE

05 oktober 2020

18u23

Bron: Page Six 0 Celebrities Alex Pettyfer (30) is een getrouwd man. De acteur, die onder meer te zien was in ‘Magic Mike’, stapte in het huwelijksbootje met model Toni Garrn (28). Dat maakte Toni bekend op sociale media.

“Nu mag je me echt je vrouwtje noemen", schreef het Duitse model Toni Garrn zondag bij een foto waarop zij en acteur Alex Pettyfer hun trouwringen toonden. Een duidelijk teken dat het koppel onlangs in het huwelijksbootje gestapt is.

Alex en Toni werden voor het eerst samen gezien in februari 2019. Op kerstavond 2019 verloofden ze zich. “De liefde van m’n leven heeft me op z'n knieën verrast", liet Toni toen weten. “Hij vroeg me om z'n eeuwigheid te worden. Hij veranderde m’n leven op de dag dat we elkaar ontmoetten en toonde me wat ware liefde is. Dus ja, ik kan niet wachten om zowat elke dag van m’n leven met jou door te brengen."

Het Duitse model had eerder een relatie met Leonardo DiCaprio, haar echtgenoot was al twee keer eerder verloofd: met het Nederlandse model Marloes Horst en met actrice Riley Keough, de dochter van Lisa Marie Presley.