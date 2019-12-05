‘La La Land’-actrice Emma Stone is verloofd Redactie

05 december 2019

09u10

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Emma Stone is verloofd. Haar vriend Dave McCary plaatste een foto op Instagram waarop de ‘La La Land’-ster trots met haar verlovingsring poseert. Het koppel leerde elkaar kennen toen de actrice eind 2016 te gast was in ‘Saturday Night Live’. Dave is een van de regisseurs van de populaire show.

Dave McCary plaatste alleen een hartjesemoji bij de foto waarop hij samen met zijn kersverse verloofde hun nieuws bekendmaakt. Emma Stone zit niet op sociale media en heeft het nieuws dus niet zelf bekendgemaakt.

Het koppel leerde elkaar kennen in 2016, maar de twee werden pas in 2017 voor het eerst samen gefotografeerd tijdens een date. De actrice en de regisseur delen niet veel over hun privéleven, maar verschenen begin dit jaar wel voor het eerst samen op de rode loper bij de SAG Awards.